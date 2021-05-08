CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryson DeChambeau had an early wake-up alarm set for Saturday morning. Very early. Even by the standards of an 8:10 a.m. tee time.

That's because DeChambeau began the day in Dallas -- where he went Friday afternoon after believing he had missed the 36-hole cut at the Wells Fargo Championship.

DeChambeau returned in the wee hours Saturday morning via a private jet, had less than an hour to get ready for the third round at Quail Hollow Golf Club and shot a 3-under-par 68, which included a double-bogey on the final hole.

"I am very tired," DeChambeau said afterward.

Bryson DeChambeau had to hurry back to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship after mistakenly believing he would miss the cut and flying to Dallas. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

DeChambeau admitted the issues were of his own making. After making a triple-bogey 8 on the seventh hole and missing a birdie putt on the ninth hole Friday -- his last -- the reigning U.S. Open champion believed he would miss the 36-hole cut. He was in about 90th place, and only the top 65 and ties qualify for the weekend.

But the conditions became windier, and a number of players started backing up. DeChambeau, who had finished at 2-over-par 144 early in the afternoon, didn't realize that he was going to make cut the cut until he had already landed in Dallas, where he lives.

"We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back," DeChambeau said. "One of the scenarios was turning right back around, but the crew couldn't do it. So we had to get a new crew, and we were like 'Well, let's just go in the morning.'

"So I left at 2:45 [a.m.] on a flight, and I got here at 6:20 a.m. Drove 30 minutes to the golf course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out to the putting green. I did get a workout last night, though."

DeChambeau said he spent the night at his home, went to bed at 8 p.m. and then got up early for the return trip.

"This morning was not easy," he said. "But for whatever reason, I just feel like the more weird things happen to me, the greater my resolve sometimes can be, and today was a case of that. And got a little unlucky on 18, but other than that, you know, I played a great round of golf today. I'm very pleased."

DeChambeau had five birdies Saturday before his final-hole double-bogey, which saw him leave a shot in a greenside bunker. And he had moved up into a tie for 28th.

The mistake was an expensive one. DeChambeau has a timeshare agreement with NetJets, which requires six hours' notice to schedule and for the three-hour trip back to Charlotte was "way too expensive," he said. "But we were very fortunate.

"But the thing is, I have a chance to go make a good check this week, and I think that would offset it," DeChambeau added. "So if I was to not come back and withdraw, lose world ranking points and all of that. ... I had to incur the cost. It's my fault."

DeChambeau said he learned a lesson as it relates to the cut. But at the time, he figured he had no chance. He wanted to get home to begin preparing for next week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

"Sure enough, conditions kept getting worse, and by the time I landed I was in 64 or 63rd or whatever," he said. "So I looked at Conner [Olson, a member of his team], 'Well, whoops, that was a mistake.'"