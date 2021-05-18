Andy North discusses Rory McIlroy's chances of winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he won by 8 strokes in 2012. (0:58)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Defending PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is part of a featured grouping -- along with reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau -- that will begin play at 8:44 a.m. ET Thursday at the Ocean Course.

Eight threesomes were announced as featured groups to be shown on ESPN+ throughout the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

The other morning featured groups are Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton at 7:38 a.m.; Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Lee Westwood at 8:22 a.m.; and past PGA champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka at 8:33 a.m.

The afternoon featured groups are past PGA winners Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Padraig Harrington at 1:14 p.m.; Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed at 1:25 p.m.; Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris at 1:58 p.m.; and Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia at 2:09 p.m.

Tee times for the first round begin at 7 a.m., with groups going off the first and 10th tees. The last tee time is at 2:42 p.m.