KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- The PGA Tour will relax mask mandates for players starting next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, no longer requiring those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks indoors.

Players received a memo from the PGA Tour this week outlining the plan that will allow fully vaccinated players to avoid masks. Those not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask indoors.

The tour had previously announced that fully vaccinated players will no longer need to take a weekly COVID-19 test. Those who are not vaccinated still must test prior to tournament week before being let on the grounds.

The tour, after first saying it would discontinue its testing program on-site, will now continue it through the Tour Championship in September. At that point, unvaccinated players will be required to test on their own.