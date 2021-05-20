PGA Championship golfers broke out some impressive fits

The PGA Championship is underway, and even though one doesn't always think of "fashion" and "golfers" in the same breath, save for things like "golfers tend not to concentrate overmuch on fashion," things seem to be changing for the nattier.

Right now, if you tune in to the PGA Championship on ESPN+, you'll see all kinds of adventurous outfit choices, bold colors and even a few Air Jordan sightings. Only one of these golfers will end up hosting the Wanamaker Trophy, but really, if you look this good, you're a winner in our books.

Rickie Fowler went for a tropical look. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bubba Watson wore Nike Air Jordan 4 seersucker sneakers in the first round. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Paul Casey and caddie John McLaren went with contrasting elegant and fun styles in their shoes. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama went for a sky blue and dark-accented ensemble. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

A bearded John Daly broke out the red, white and blue ensemble during the PGA Championship. Patrick Smith/Getty Images