          PGA Championship golfers broke out some impressive fits

          John Daly incredibly holes out from the sand for birdie on 1

          John Daly opens the PGA Championship with an incredible shot from the sand.

          12:17 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The PGA Championship is underway, and even though one doesn't always think of "fashion" and "golfers" in the same breath, save for things like "golfers tend not to concentrate overmuch on fashion," things seem to be changing for the nattier.

          Right now, if you tune in to the PGA Championship on ESPN+, you'll see all kinds of adventurous outfit choices, bold colors and even a few Air Jordan sightings. Only one of these golfers will end up hosting the Wanamaker Trophy, but really, if you look this good, you're a winner in our books.