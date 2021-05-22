        <
        >

          Third-round tee times for the 2021 PGA Championship

          play
          Mickelson uses midround adjustments for successful second round (1:51)

          Phil Mickelson recaps his strong finish in the second round of the PGA Championship. (1:51)

          10:15 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Phil Mickelson enters the third round of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island tied for the lead. He will play in the final group, alongside Louis Oosthuizen.

          Here are the tee times for the third round:

          ESPN+ Featured Groups

          All times ET

          8:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook
          8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
          10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert
          10:30 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin
          2:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
          2:40 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen

          For all the ways to watch on ESPN+, click here.

          7:40 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy

          7:50 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim

          8 a.m. -- Harris English, Alex Noren

          8:10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson

          8:20 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

          8:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

          8:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

          8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

          9 a.m. -- Jason Day, Sam Horsfield

          9:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

          9:20 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

          9:30 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener

          9:40 a.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Robert MacIntyre

          9:50 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

          10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

          10:20 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

          10:30 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

          10:40 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

          10:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen

          11 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

          11:10 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose

          11:20 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Rasmus Hojgaard

          11:30 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brad Marek

          11:40 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

          11:50 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

          Noon -- Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer

          12:10 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

          12:20 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

          12:30 p.m. -- Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith

          12:40 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

          12:50 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

          1 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington

          1:10 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

          1:20 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak

          1:30 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Harry Higgs

          1:50 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

          2 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

          2:10 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

          2:20 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

          2:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

          2:40 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen