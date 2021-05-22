Third-round tee times for the 2021 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson recaps his strong finish in the second round of the PGA Championship. (1:51)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Phil Mickelson enters the third round of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island tied for the lead. He will play in the final group, alongside Louis Oosthuizen.

Here are the tee times for the third round:

ESPN+ Featured Groups

All times ET

8:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

10:30 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

2:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

2:40 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen

7:40 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy

7:50 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim

8 a.m. -- Harris English, Alex Noren

8:10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson

8:20 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

8:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

9 a.m. -- Jason Day, Sam Horsfield

9:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

9:20 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

9:30 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener

9:40 a.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Robert MacIntyre

9:50 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

10:20 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

10:40 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

10:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen

11 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

11:10 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose

11:20 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Rasmus Hojgaard

11:30 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brad Marek

11:40 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11:50 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

Noon -- Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer

12:10 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

12:20 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

12:30 p.m. -- Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith

12:40 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

12:50 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

1 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington

1:10 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

1:20 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak

1:30 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Harry Higgs

1:50 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

2 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

2:10 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

