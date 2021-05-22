Third-round tee times for the 2021 PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Phil Mickelson enters the third round of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island tied for the lead. He will play in the final group, alongside Louis Oosthuizen.
Here are the tee times for the third round:
ESPN+ Featured Groups
All times ET
8:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook
8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert
10:30 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin
2:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
2:40 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen
For all the ways to watch on ESPN+, click here.
7:40 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy
7:50 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim
8 a.m. -- Harris English, Alex Noren
8:10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson
8:20 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo
8:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele
9 a.m. -- Jason Day, Sam Horsfield
9:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark
9:20 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Aaron Wise
9:30 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener
9:40 a.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Robert MacIntyre
9:50 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Matt Jones
10:20 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
10:40 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
10:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen
11 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Cam Davis
11:10 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose
11:20 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Rasmus Hojgaard
11:30 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brad Marek
11:40 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler
11:50 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
Noon -- Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer
12:10 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis
12:20 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson
12:30 p.m. -- Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith
12:40 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
12:50 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry
1 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington
1:10 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman
1:20 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak
1:30 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Harry Higgs
1:50 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Richy Werenski
2 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im
2:10 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners
2:20 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
