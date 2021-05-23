        <
          Social media erupts as Phil Mickelson makes major championship history

          Mickelson crushes 366-yard drive on 16th hole

          Phil Mickelson's 366-yard tee shot is the longest drive on the 16th hole by any player all week. (0:25)

          7:48 PM ET
          Brianna Williams

          Phil Mickelson, who turns 51 in June, is now the oldest winner in major history. Prior to Sunday, not a single player won a major championship in their 50s. The previous record was set by Julian Boros when he won the 1968 PGA Championship. Boros, who won three majors, was 48 years old at the time.

          Mickelson is familiar with success in the majors as he has totaled six victories and has runner-up finishes in four of them. Lefty's latest feat is the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame career.

          But he hadn't won a major since 2013 at Muirfield, and hadn't won a title of any sort since 2019 at Pebble Beach. Mickelson reflected on his career in the weeks leading up to the PGA Championship:

          His sister was one of the first to weigh in on this legendary event:

          Fellow stranger to Father Time Tom Brady, along with others, expressed their support on social media: