Phil Mickelson's 366-yard tee shot is the longest drive on the 16th hole by any player all week. (0:25)

Phil Mickelson, who turns 51 in June, is now the oldest winner in major history. Prior to Sunday, not a single player won a major championship in their 50s. The previous record was set by Julian Boros when he won the 1968 PGA Championship. Boros, who won three majors, was 48 years old at the time.

Mickelson is familiar with success in the majors as he has totaled six victories and has runner-up finishes in four of them. Lefty's latest feat is the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame career.

But he hadn't won a major since 2013 at Muirfield, and hadn't won a title of any sort since 2019 at Pebble Beach. Mickelson reflected on his career in the weeks leading up to the PGA Championship:

I've failed many times in my life and career and because of this I've learned a lot. Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I've used it as fuel to drive me to work harder. So today, join me in accepting our failures. Let's use them to motivate us to work even harder. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 11, 2021

His sister was one of the first to weigh in on this legendary event:

Fellow stranger to Father Time Tom Brady, along with others, expressed their support on social media:

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

I will take some credit for this win @PhilMickelson. I poked the bear and you came out of hibernation. Congratulations on a historic performance! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) May 23, 2021

Absolute madness!! What a scene!! Great day to be a lefty!! @PhilMickelson — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 23, 2021

Chalk one up for the old boys ✅ ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson 🏆 An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!😳😂 Well done....Well done



Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021