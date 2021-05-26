Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest to win a major with his remarkable record-breaking performance to secure his second PGA Championship victory. (2:22)

Fresh off his victory at the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson didn't wait long to get involved in another high-profile golf match involving celebrity quarterbacks -- and Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson, who captured his sixth major title on Sunday to became the oldest major champion at age 50, will be part of a July 6 match with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They will take on DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

TNT will televise the event (5 p.m. ET), as TurnerSports and WarnerMedia are partnering with event organizers SportFive and Excel Sports Management.

Mickelson foreshadowed another match on Sunday night after his victory when he complimented Brady for inspiring him during an ESPN interview and then later tweeting at Brady, who had congratulated him.

"We have some unfinished business," Mickelson responded to Brady in his tweet. "Let's get another match and find another pair to give a beat down.''

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn't going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

The tournament is simply being called Capital One's The Match and follows others that Mickelson was involved in, including last year's in which he and Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charity match for COVID-19 relief.

The original match in 2018 featured Mickelson and Woods in a head-to-head encounter, with Mickelson claiming the $9 million prize for winning.

The format will be modified alternate shot, meaning they likely will have each player hit a drive, pick the best one and alternate until the hole is completed.

There will be a charitable aspect that includes Feeding America and other charities.