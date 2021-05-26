Not able to contain their feud to the golf course, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau traded barbs Wednesday on social media.

After some tongue-in-cheek banter on social media following the announcement that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson would be taking on DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on July 6 in The Match, Koepka entered the fray.

"Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12," Koepka tweeted, seemingly for Rodgers having to be paired with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau responded, directly to Koepka: "@BKoepka It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Oddly enough, Brady might be to blame for the continued fireworks.

After the participants for The Match were announced, Brady taunted DeChambeau and Rodgers using a customized meme with a screenshot from a leaked viral video in which Koepka rolled his eyes at DeChambeau and cursed in frustration during a postround interview at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau answered Brady's post with one of his own referencing Deflategate.

@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/K3KobiDLya — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Mickelson used Wednesday's exchange to take a playful jab after the response from Koepka, who tied for second behind Mickelson at the PGA Championship.

"I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)" Mickelson tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, DeChambeau entered the Twitter arena with his message for Koepka.

The rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau dates back a few years and intensified in January 2020, when DeChambeau poked fun at Koepka's physique. Koepka barked back on Twitter by pointing to his four major championships; DeChambeau, who won last year's U.S. Open, had not won a major at the time.

The golfers also clashed at the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was one of several players to criticize DeChambeau for slow play.