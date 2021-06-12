Overnight leader Sweden's Caroline Hedwall struggled to a third-round 73 on a blustery day at Scandinavian Mixed on Saturday but managed to hold onto a share of the lead.

Hedwall, 32, shares the lead at 12-under in Gothenburg, Sweden with three other players following a tough day three that included four bogeys and a double bogey.

England's Alice Hewson, Wales' Rhys Enoch and Australia's Jason Scrivener share the lead with Hedwall after 54 holes.

Scrivener and Enoch both carded 66, the lowest scores of the day, while Hewson birdied the final three holes to card 69.

Hedwall got off to a disappointing start, carding three bogeys with back-to-back bogeys on the opening two holes but recovered well thereafter.

The Swede led by two shots entering the final few holes, but a double-bogey at the par-4 17th meant she settled for a share of the lead with a par on the final hole.

Hedwall became the first woman to hold a solo lead at a European Tour event after she fired an impressive 64 on Friday.