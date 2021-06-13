The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008. That year, Tiger Woods famously won the tournament on a broken leg, defeating unlikely challenger Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole Monday playoff.

Woods won't be here this time while he recovers from his February car accident. Still, there are plenty of storylines, from Phil Mickelson's quest to complete the career Grand Slam to the next chapter in Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau.

Here is all the information you need for this year's third major championship.

Key information

When: June 17-20

Where: Torrey Pines, San Diego

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Tee times

The full set of tee times for the first and second rounds will be announced on Tuesday.

Tiger's triumph in 2008

