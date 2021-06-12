Jon Rahm is out of isolation and able to travel.

The third-ranked player in the world said via Twitter on Saturday that he had two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, which allowed him to end his quarantine in Ohio and prepare for next week's U.S. Open.

Rahm, 26, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 5, during the third round of the Memorial Tournament, where he led by 6 shots after a third-round 64.

Due to PGA Tour and CDC protocols, Rahm was immediately required to withdraw from the tournament.

He had been part of the Tour's close contact program all week and had passed COVID-19 tests five straight days prior to the positive test.

Rahm was required to isolate for 10 days, but because he was asymptotic, he was able to forego the rest of it due to two negative tests. He would have otherwise been in isolation until Tuesday, two days prior to the start of the U.S. Open.