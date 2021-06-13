Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell carded a superb 8-under-par 64 to clinch his maiden European Tour win at the Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday.

Caldwell came from three shots behind to win in Gothenburg, Sweden by a single stroke.

The 37-year-old fired eight birdies and an eagle on the way to finishing the tournament at 18 under.

"My parents have been with me the whole way," Calwell said in an emotional post-round interview as he wiped away tears. "I look forward to talking them tonight."

Adrian Otaegui had a share of the lead as he stepped up to the tee on the par-4 18th hole, but the Spaniard walked off with a bogey after he three putted.

Otaegui finished tied-second alongside England's Alice Hewson.

Four players entered the final day with a share of the lead, including Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, who became the first woman to solo-lead a European Tour event after she fired a 64 on Friday.

Hedwall had a tough final round, carding a 76 to finish tied-17th 8-under.