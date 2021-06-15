A golfer attempting to qualify for this week's Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour was arrested after allegedly attacking another player during a qualifier on Monday.

According to police in Newton, Kansas, Luke Smith of Covington, Tennessee, punched the victim in the face and tackled him to the ground during the qualifier at Sand Creek Station golf course.

"He held the victim down until he said 'uncle,' and then released him," Newton Police said in a statement.

According to police, the argument started when the suspect and his father, who was serving as his caddie, refused to help the victim look for errant shots in the rough.

Smith, who plays collegiately at Tennessee-Martin, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery. He was briefly held at the Harvey County Detention Center before being released on bail.

Newton Police said their report will be forwarded to the Newton City Prosecutor's Office to review charges. The police department declined to provide further details to ESPN.

In a statement on Monday, the Korn Ferry Tour said the players involved in the incident aren't members of the tour.