SAN DIEGO -- Viktor Hovland of Norway pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday with an eye injury caused when he got sand in it.

The USGA says Hovland twice sought medical attention, and the irritation was to a point that he chose not to continue.

Hovland withdrew after taking a double bogey on the first hole, his 10th of the second round at Torrey Pines. He was 6 over for his round and 9 over for the tournament, making it unlikely that he would have made the cut.

The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion, Hovland was fully exempt and competing in his third U.S. Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.