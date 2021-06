Michael Collins and Bob Harig react to Jon Rahm winning the U.S. Open while Bryson DeChambeau fell apart down the stretch. (1:33)

It has been an interesting month for Jon Rahm. He started the month by withdrawing from Memorial after testing positive for COVID-19. Last week he won the U.S. Open. Now, as he nears the end of the month, he's celebrating by blasting Queen's "We Are The Champions" and using the U.S. Open trophy as a chalice.

The U.S. Open win last week at Torrey Pines was Rahm's first major victory. So he definitely earned the celebration.

Any guesses what he's drinking from the trophy-turned-drinkware?