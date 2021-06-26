Bubba Watson is tied atop the leaderboard after Saturday at the Travelers, in part thanks to an impressive putt on the 17th hole. (0:21)

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up 3 strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10 under par.

Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under -- 2 strokes ahead of Jason Day and 3 in front of Watson -- heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie.

"I've been in contention before," said Hickok, who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Canadian Mackenzie Tour. "I know those nerves are going to be there. It's just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it. I thought I'd be a lot more nervous than I am."

Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and minus-9, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).

Three players were another stroke back.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at minus-7. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just 2 strokes off Day's 36-hole lead.

"To birdie the last two yesterday to make the cut, which I definitely wanted to be here for the weekend, and obviously go out today and shoot a nice score, it was good," he said. "So I feel like the game is coming around."

Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to move from a tie for 20th into second, 2 strokes behind leader Brendon Todd. His victory was his first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first victory of 2021.

Watson won the tournament in 2010, '15 and '18.