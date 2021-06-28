The PGA Tour is set to end its COVID-19 weekly testing program at the end of July, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting with the 3M Championship in Minneapolis, players will no longer need to produce a negative test before being able to compete. Only players who are unvaccinated and come in contact with a person who contracted COVID-19 will be required to be tested.

"We are pleased to announce, after consultation with PGA Tour medical advisors, that due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on the PGA Tour, as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open," wrote PGA Tour senior Vice President Tyler Dennis in a memo to players.

The Tour has not announced how many of its players are vaccinated. At the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, where Jon Rahm withdrew due to a positive test after being involved in contact tracing, Tour executive Andy Levinson put the number of vaccinated players at just more than 50 percent.

The Tour put in place a testing program starting with the June return to competition in 2020. Players, caddies and PGA Tour staff were all required to test each week with a positive test meaning withdrawal and isolation.

The Tour announced in April it would end testing for those fully vaccinated but continue the program through September for those who had not been vaccinated. The new edict goes into effect the week of July 20.