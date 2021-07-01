The winner of The Open this month will earn more than $2 million for the first time.

From a total prize fund of $11.5 million, whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal St George's in Sandwich on July 18 will earn $2,070,000, up from the $1,935,000 won by Shane Lowry in 2019.

Last year's Open was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increased prize money "fully reflects the championship's stature in world sport," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said Thursday.

"As the only men's major championship played outside of America, the Open has a global role to play, and we are determined to continue to attract the top players," Slumbers said.

The increased prize money comes after PGA Tour players were informed last week that they will face protocols and procedures more strict than any they have seen in months.

According to a "Player Information Update'' that was obtained by ESPN, The Open will "operate under strict government oversight from the UK government,'' according to Slumbers.

Among other things, players will not be allowed to share accommodations and will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status. They will not be allowed to visit restaurants, pubs or grocery stores -- all of which have been allowed for months at PGA Tour events in the United States. The European Tour has been operating under similar restrictions since its return to action last July.

The U.K. government recently extended its mask and distancing restrictions until July 19 out of fear for the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in India. The United States is on the country's Amber list for travel, which requires testing and quarantine.

The Open, which begins July 15, is being permitted to have up to 32,000 spectators per day.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.