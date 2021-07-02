Phil Mickelson entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit for the first time in the event's three-year history, but he said on Thursday it will be his last appearance.

Mickelson said he won't return because of a story published this week by The Detroit News, which obtained federal court records from 2007, detailing how a Michigan-based bookie allegedly cheated Mickelson out of $500,000.

"It was so much effort for me to be here and to have that type of unnecessary attack," Mickelson said. "Not like I care, it happened 20-something years ago, it's just the lack of appreciation. Yeah, I don't see that happening. I don't see me coming back. Not that I don't love the people here, they have been great, not with that type of thing happening."

Mickelson's comments came one day after his attorney, Glenn Cohen, told ESPN's Bob Harig he took issue with the newspaper's report.

"I'm disappointed they would curiously pick this week to write an article about a bet that was made over 20 years ago and a jury trial that took place in 2007, where the guy who was convicted is dead and where the only purpose for this article is to embarrass Phil Mickelson,'' Cohen told ESPN.

The 51-year-old Mickelson shot a 69 on Thursday, marking the sixth time he has been under par out of 11 rounds since he became the oldest major winner at the PGA Championship in May.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.