Michael Collins shares the conversation he had with Bryson DeChambeau about taking time apart from caddie Tim Tucker. (0:52)

DETROIT -- Bryson DeChambeau, who likely will miss the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after parting with caddie Tim Tucker prior to the event, again denied requests to speak to the media Friday.

DeChambeau, the event's defending champion, and Tucker decided to take a break and split ways after Wednesday's pro-am in Detroit.

The two did not specify how long the break would be, or if it was permanent, but DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, told ESPN's Bob Harig the split doesn't necessarily mean the two won't work together again.

"They have gone their separate ways for now," Falkoff told ESPN on Thursday. "That doesn't mean forever, but it means they are not working together now. They met last night and decided to move on. It's just an accumulation of things, and it's never easy when a player and caddie split up. They just decided the best situation for now was essentially to not be together anymore."

Tucker has been on the bag for DeChambeau in all eight of his PGA Tour victories, but Cobra Golf's tour rep, Ben Schomin, filled in Thursday and Friday in Detroit.

DeChambeau, who is an ambassador for Rocket Mortgage, shot a 1-under 71 on Friday, which will likely put him below the cut line for the weekend. He also denied requests to speak to the media after Thursday's opening round.