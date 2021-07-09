A fan was ejected from the Scottish Open on Friday after removing a club from Rory McIlroy's bag and taking some practice swings.

The spectator walked up to McIlroy on the 10th tee at the European Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick before removing a club from the Northern Irishman's bag.

McIlroy and his caddy looked on in confusion at the spectator, who was taken away by security soon after.

A spokesperson for the European Tour told ESPN: "At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the 10th tee area. He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

McIlroy carded a 70 on the opening round of tournament to sit six shots back from overnight leader England's Jack Senior.

The four-time Major winner will play in the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's which begins on July 15, with organisers planning to admit 32,000 spectators per day. Last year's Championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.