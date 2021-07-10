Bryson DeChambeau has a new caddie.

Brian Ziegler, an instructor at Dallas National where DeChambeau plays and practices, will be on the bag next week when DeChambeau plays in The Open at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour winner who captured the 2020 U.S. Open, announced the decision via social media.

"Jumping into the deep end!'' DeChambeau said. "Excited to have Brian Ziegler joining the team as my new caddie. Can't wait to have him be part of the journey. Thank you to my great friend Tim Tucker for everything you have done for me. I am grateful for our friendship.''

Tucker worked for DeChambeau for the majority of his professional career but the two parted ways the week of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. DeChambeau called it "a break'' and the two met on the eve of the tournament after Tucker had worked the practice rounds and pro-ams.

DeChambeau missed the cut in the tournament and has been the subject of considerable drama lately, including his on-going feud with Brooks Koepka and then a back-nine 44 at Torrey Pines on the final day that cost him a shot at winning the U.S. Open, where he tied for 26th.

Dallas National is also the home of Chris Como, DeChambeau's main instructor. The Open begins on July 15.