After one year off because of COVID-19, The Open returns. Royal St. George's, in Sandwich, England, plays host for the 14th time. And this edition won't be short on intriguing storylines.

Can Jon Rahm, fresh off his first major title, back it up with another? Will Bryson DeChambeau be able to handle the quirky course and the ever-changing conditions, all while breaking in a new caddie? Is Rory McIlroy ready to contend again after missing the cut two years ago in his hometown Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Here is all the key information to get you set for the final major of 2021.

Key information

When: July 15-18

Where: Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England

Defending champion: Shane Lowry (2019)

Tee times

The full list of tee times will be revealed on Tuesday.

The Open is back

