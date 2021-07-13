Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel have accepted sponsor exemptions to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open, a golf tournament put on by the Northern Texas PGA.

The tournament is open to professionals and amateurs and will be played July 27-30 at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas, which is where Manziel's family is originally from. Romo has played in PGA Tour events and professional tournaments since retiring from the NFL in 2017. He has played in the Texas State Open three previous times, missing the cut each time. He finished at 4-over par in 2019, missing the cut by 4 strokes.

Manziel, a former Heisman winning quarterback at Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback, announced earlier in the year that he would focus his attention to golf.

Both Manziel and Romo will be playing in the tournament as amateurs.

"I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month," Manziel said in a release. "I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club.

"... It will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I'll be ready!"

The 72-hole stroke play tournament will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a projected purse of $200,000. The event has been played for more than 50 years and has been won by Ben Crenshaw, Jeff Maggert and Lee Trevino throughout its history.