SANDWICH, England -- Phil Mickelson made no birdies, had 10 bogeys and his score of 80 on Thursday at Royal St. George's was his second-highest ever in 93 rounds played at The Open.

"I didn't see that coming,'' Mickelson said to his coach, Andrew Getson, as he left the scoring area. He didn't care to say much else.

"I'm in last place,'' he said. "I'll try to do better tomorrow.''

Mickelson shot 85 during the third round of The Open in 1988.

Mickelson, 51, who became the oldest major championship winner two months ago at the PGA Championship, had cautious optimism about playing well this week.

He got to the venue on Sunday and talked Monday about liking Royal St. George's, where he finished second to Darren Clarke in 2011.

But Mickelson had little going on Thursday. He hit just six fairways and only eight greens. He took 35 putts. And he shot his high opening round in relation to par in any major championship, 10 over par. His prior worsts were 9 over at last year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot and 9 over during the opening round of the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. He is tied for last with Deyen Lawson, who also shot an 80 Thursday.

Since winning the PGA, Mickelson has missed the cut at the Charles Schwab, tied for 62nd at the U.S. Open, tied for 51st at the Travelers and tied for 74th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is on his way to a missed cut at The Open.