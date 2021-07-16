The rough at Royal St. George's has claimed its first victim in Will Zalatoris.

The Masters runner-up withdrew from The Open with a back injury after opening with a 69. Zalatoris said the shot he tried to hit out of thick grass on the 15th hole Thursday sent a tingle down his left leg. He said he has been advised to not risk any further damage.

Zalatoris said he thought about not playing the final three holes but felt he should finish the round. He said he tried to hit balls Friday morning and do more work in the gym. His back didn't get any better. He said he was gutted to have to pull out.