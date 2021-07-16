        <
          Tyrrell Hatton flipped the bird, snapped a club and was generally unhappy at The Open

          Tyrrell Hatton has never been shy about showing his emotions. On Friday, that was clear. After missing a putt at The Open, Hatton walked toward the hole and flipped off a member of the gallery.

          The middle-finger salute was caught on camera during the broadcast and was in plain sight as he watched his ball roll toward the hole. A hot mic also allowed viewers to hear Hatton curse, saying "f---ing bollocks" toward the fans near the 11th green as he was walking off the hole.

          This wasn't the first time Hatton has expressed his frustrations on the golf course; in fact, it wasn't the first time during Friday's second round that he had his emotions spill over.

          After hitting an errant shot earlier in his round, Hatton decided to take out his frustration on his club, snapping it in half with his foot.

          In 2020, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Hatton used his club as a shotgun, aiming it toward a pond to show his disgust.

          Hatton's second round on Friday was a roller coaster, mimicking his emotions. He shot even par on the front. On the back, he had three birdies, a par and a double bogey on the first five holes. He posted even-par 70 for the day. He stands at 2 over for the tournament and is currently 1 shot outside the cut line.