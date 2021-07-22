EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France -- Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and teenage American Yealimi Noh posted 6-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the Evian Championship on Thursday.

Noh's day began perfectly when she carded an eagle on the first hole. Her momentum was checked by a bogey on No. 4, but she birdied Nos. 6 and 7 and three more on the back nine.

The consistent Pajaree had three birdies on the way out and three on the way back to the clubhouse.

They hold a 1-stroke lead over a group of five: Ayaka Furue of Japan, Lauren Stephenson of the United States, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

Australian Sarah Kemp, South Korean Hyo Joo Kim -- the Women's World Championship winner in May -- and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn shot 67s.

An eagle start pushed Yealimi Noh to a share of the lead at the Evian Championship after the first round. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Meanwhile, new world No. 1 Nelly Korda endured a rough start to her bid for a second major title with a 3-over 74.

The American, who won the Women's PGA Championship last month to move to No. 1, had five bogeys and made only her second birdie on the 17th hole.

Korda is a six-time LPGA Tour winner and the first American at No. 1 in the women's world ranking since 2014.

Her older sister, Jessica, finished 1 shot ahead with a 73 at the picturesque Evian Resort on the shore of Lake Geneva in the French Alps.

Defending champion Jin Young Ko fared little better, shooting a 1-over 72. Ko had five bogeys against birdies on Nos. 6, 7, 9 and 18.

Ko won at Evian in 2019. The event was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have seen my picture everywhere, so I was thinking, 'Wow, that was just two years ago but feels like it was five years ago,'" Ko said.

She played with former champions Anna Nordqvist (2017) and Angela Stanford (2018).

Stanford had a 1-under 70, and Nordqvist held par.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park also made par.

The third-ranked Park is chasing the only major she has not won. She won Evian in 2012, but that was the year before it became a major. She has not placed higher than eighth since.