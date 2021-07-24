Golfer Grayson Murray posted an unfiltered account of his issues with alcoholism on social media Friday night, saying he has not received help from the PGA Tour and "hates everything that has to do with the PGA Tour life.''

"The PGA Tour didn't force me to drink," Murray wrote on Twitter, "but the PGA Tour never gave me help. In my 5 years of experience of being on tour not once have I ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC [player advisory council] other than 'we will get back to you.' I hope not only the PGA Tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but I also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve."

The PGA Tour replied to Murray's claims in a statement Saturday.

"We can unequivocally say that the PGA TOUR is a family, and when a member of that family needs help, we are there for him," the tour said. "That has been the case here and will continue to be."

After an opening-round 73 at the 3M Open, Murray, 27, made a double-bogey on his first hole of the second round Friday and withdrew. He has battled various injuries in recent years and has dropped outside of the top 450 in the world.

A former college player at several schools, including Arizona State, Murray said alcohol issues have led to several of his problems and that he is on probation with the PGA Tour due to an incident in Hawaii.

Phil Mickelson expressed support via Twitter, writing: "I'm sorry playing the Tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I'd be happy to."

I'm sorry playing the Tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I'd be happy https://t.co/tfJcavISRd's not an easy life for sure,and even winning every year can bring about other challenges. FYI "we will get back to you" is the only response I've ever gotten too. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 24, 2021

Murray poked fun at himself and Bryson DeChambeau last week after DeChambeau's comments about his equipment caused controversy at The Open. Murray said his seven consecutive missed cuts had nothing to do with his equipment.

In his post, Murray made fun of the Tour for threatening him with a $20,000 fine, saying "the joke's on them" because he hasn't made any money. He said his troubles in Hawaii stemmed simply from getting drunk.

"Why was I drunk? Because I'm a f---ing alcoholic that hates everything to do with the PGA Tour life and that's my scapegoat," he wrote. "I've honestly gotten a lot better since then. Actually a lot better."

Murray has four professional wins, including one on the PGA Tour at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.