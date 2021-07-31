FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Annika Sorenstam shot a 3-under 69, racing to finish before dark, to take a 3-stroke lead Friday in the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, birdied Nos. 7 through 9 to get to 8 under and closed with pars on Nos. 1 and 2 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, birdieing the final two holes for a 69. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Fifteen players were unable to finish the round. The first round was completed Friday morning after rain prevented half the field from finishing Thursday.

Amateur Ellen Port (69) and Yuko Saito (70) were 4 under. The 59-year-old Port, a teacher in St. Louis, is a seven-time USGA champion.

Rosie Jones (70), Kris Tschetter (72) and Dana Ebster (74) were 3 under. Catriona Matthew was the only other player under par. She was 2 under with three holes left.

Tschetter played a five-hole stretch in 5 under -- capped by an eagle on the par-5 eighth -- to offset two double bogeys and a bogey.

Ebster, tied with Sorenstam for the first-round lead after a 67, is a part-time golf instructor and assistant coach at Modesto Junior College in California.

Past champions Helen Alfredsson (72) and Laura Davies (75) were 2 over. Davies was in the group with Sorenstam and Neumann.

Juli Inkster was 3 over after a 74.

JoAnne Carner, at 82 the oldest player to compete in a USGA championship, shot a 78 to miss the cut at 18 under. She opened with an 82. She played alongside Port and seven-time USGA champion Carol Semple Thompson.