FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.