          Annika Sorenstam seals dominant U.S. Senior Women's Open title run with 4-under 68 in final round

          5:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

          The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

          Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

          Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

          European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.