GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- The PGA Tour announced significant changes to its 2021-22 schedule, collaborating with the European Tour to co-sanction three events, dropping two World Golf Championship events and relocating the first FedEx Cup playoff event to the backyard of its umbrella sponsor.

For the first time outside of the World Golf events, three tournaments will count on both the PGA Tour and European Tour -- the Genesis Scottish Open the week preceding The Open, the Barbasol Championship which is played the same week as The Open and the Barracuda Championship which is played the week following The Open.

As part of the schedule announced by commissioner Jay Monahan along with European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, there will no longer be World Golf Championship events in Mexico and outside of Memphis, where this week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational is taking place.

The WGC-Mexico Championship is being replaced by a regular PGA Tour stop of 132 players and will move to late April; the FedEx tournament, played this week at TPC Southwind, will move into the first spot on the three-tournament FedEx Cup playoff schedule, replacing the Northern Trust. That means there will be no events in the New York or Boston areas, where the event now rotates annually.

The schedule begins Sept. 16 with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, the week prior to the Ryder Cup. Nine more events following in 2021, including the WGC-HSBC Championships, still scheduled for China.

After a break, the Tour resumes in Hawaii in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The John Deere Classic, long played the week prior to The Open, will now be two weeks ahead of the last major championship. And the Rocket Mortgage Classic, played July 4 weekend this year, will move to late July preceding the final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship.