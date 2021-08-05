Scotland's Calum Hill took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Scottish Open at Fairmont St Andrews on Thursday.

In the second group out at 7.20 am, Hill carded a 9-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell, with Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on 7 under.

With a strong wind making scoring difficult for the later starters none were able to get close to Hill's total, although American Berry Henson's 67 was arguably the best round of the day in the worst of the weather.