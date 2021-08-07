Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard set a new course record at Fairmont St Andrews on Friday to storm into a two-shot lead at the Hero Open.

The world No. 960 carded 11 birdies to post a remarkable 10-under-par 62 and claim the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament, building upon his opening-round 67.

Bjerregaard broke the course record set by overnight leader Calum Hill, who had broken the record with a 9-under-par 63 on Thursday.

Hill now sits two shots behind Bjerregaard at 13 under after carding a solid second-round 68.

South Africa's Justin Walters and Spain's Santiago Tarrio are tied in fourth at 12 under.