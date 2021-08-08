MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole.

Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns' 5½-foot putt -- on the same line as Ancer's -- lipped out.

"This is surreal," said Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas. "I felt I left so many shots out there on the back nine, but you never know."

Abraham Ancer kisses the trophy after winning the World Golf Championship FedEx-St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. EPA/TANNEN

Ancer, who finished second at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, played more aggressively on the second extra trip down the par-4 18th.

"I went right at it and the shot played perfectly in my mind and it came out just how I pictured it," he said.

Harris English, the leader after each of the first three rounds, faltered on the back nine to give Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama a chance.

Ancer closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64. English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73.

On the first extra hole, Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama, coming off a bronze-medal playoff loss in the Tokyo Olympics, made decent runs at birdies. Matsuyama had the shortest attempt -- from 20 feet -- and it nearly went in the cup before lipping out.

English was seeking the fifth title of his career -- and third this season -- but collapsed on the back nine. Ahead by 2 strokes at 20 under at the turn, he played the back nine in 5 over, missing a 13-foot birdie putt on 18.

Bryson DeChambeau, 2 strokes behind English after a third-round 63, had a 74 to tie for eighth at 12 under. He missed the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.