Golf's regular season came to a close on Sunday, with a lot of last-day jockeying to get into the field when the FedEx Cup playoffs start next week at the Northern Trust. Only the top 125 advance to the first event. After that, the top 70 make the BMW Championship. And lastly, the top 30 get a spot into the lucrative season-ending Tour Championship.
Here are the 125 players who earned a spot in the playoffs:
1. Collin Morikawa
2. Jordan Spieth
3. Patrick Cantlay
4. Harris English
5. Jon Rahm
6. Abraham Ancer
7. Bryson DeChambeau
8. Louis Oosthuizen
9. Justin Thomas
10. Sam Burns
11. Viktor Hovland
12. Jason Kokrak
13. Xander Schauffele
14. Hideki Matsuyama
15. Brooks Koepka
16. Cameron Smith
17. Dustin Johnson
18. Joaquin Niemann
19. Stewart Cink
20. Daniel Berger
21. Scottie Scheffler
22. Patrick Reed
23. Tony Finau
24. Kevin Na
25. Billy Horschel
26. Rory McIlroy
27. Max Homa
28. Corey Conners
29. Kevin Kisner
30. Si Woo Kim
31. Sungjae Im
32. Charley Hoffman
33. Marc Leishman
34. K.H. Lee
35. Brian Harman
36. Cam Davis
37. Carlos Ortiz
38. Lucas Glover
39. Matt Jones
40. Sergio Garcia
41. Cameron Tringale
42. Branden Grace
43. Keegan Bradley
44. Russell Henley
45. Paul Casey
46. Webb Simpson
47. Emiliano Grillo
48. Lee Westwood
49. Jhonattan Vegas
50. Charl Schwartzel
51. Chris Kirk
52. Cameron Champ
53. Kevin Streelman
54. Maverick McNealy
55. Ryan Palmer
56. Hudson Swafford
57. Patton Kizzire
58. Phil Mickelson
59. Matthew Wolff
60. Matt Fitzpatrick
61. Aaron Wise
62. Sebastian Munoz
63. Tyrrell Hatton
64. Talor Gooch
65. Martin Laird
66. Shane Lowry
67. Mackenzie Hughes
68. Robert Streb
69. Troy Merritt
70. J.T. Poston
71. Bubba Watson
72. Harold Varner III
73. Seamus Power
74. Brandon Hagy
75. Andrew Putnam
76. Erik van Rooyen
77. Joel Dahmen
78. Adam Long
79. Ian Poulter
80. Harry Higgs
81. Wyndham Clark
82. Adam Scott
83. Peter Malnati
84. Lanto Griffin
85. Brian Stuard
86. Doug Ghim
87. Henrik Norlander
88. Doc Redman
89. Brian Gay
90. Kramer Hickok
91. Alex Noren
92. Roger Sloan
93. Hank Lebioda
94. Tyler McCumber
95. Brendon Todd
96. Adam Hadwin
97. Denny McCarthy
98. Brendan Steele
99. Sepp Straka
100. Brandt Snedeker
101. Keith Mitchell
102. Luke List
103. Adam Schenk
104. Garrick Higgo
105. James Hahn
106. Russell Knox
107. Matt Wallace
108. Tom Hoge
109. Sam Ryder
110. Jason Day
111. Pat Perez
112. Matthew NeSmith
113. Zach Johnson
114. Gary Woodland
115. Kyle Stanley
116. Scott Piercy
117. Richy Werenski
118. C.T. Pan
119. Chez Reavie
120. Matt Kuchar
121. Anirban Lahiri
122. Dylan Frittelli
123. Brice Garnett
124. Scott Stallings
125. Chesson Hadley