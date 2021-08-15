        <
          Here are the 125 players who made it into PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs and where they stand

          Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire
          2:36 PM ET
          ESPN.com

          Golf's regular season came to a close on Sunday, with a lot of last-day jockeying to get into the field when the FedEx Cup playoffs start next week at the Northern Trust. Only the top 125 advance to the first event. After that, the top 70 make the BMW Championship. And lastly, the top 30 get a spot into the lucrative season-ending Tour Championship.

          Here are the 125 players who earned a spot in the playoffs:

          1. Collin Morikawa
          2. Jordan Spieth
          3. Patrick Cantlay
          4. Harris English
          5. Jon Rahm
          6. Abraham Ancer
          7. Bryson DeChambeau
          8. Louis Oosthuizen
          9. Justin Thomas
          10. Sam Burns
          11. Viktor Hovland
          12. Jason Kokrak
          13. Xander Schauffele
          14. Hideki Matsuyama
          15. Brooks Koepka
          16. Cameron Smith
          17. Dustin Johnson
          18. Joaquin Niemann
          19. Stewart Cink
          20. Daniel Berger
          21. Scottie Scheffler
          22. Patrick Reed
          23. Tony Finau
          24. Kevin Na
          25. Billy Horschel
          26. Rory McIlroy
          27. Max Homa
          28. Corey Conners
          29. Kevin Kisner
          30. Si Woo Kim
          31. Sungjae Im
          32. Charley Hoffman
          33. Marc Leishman
          34. K.H. Lee
          35. Brian Harman
          36. Cam Davis
          37. Carlos Ortiz
          38. Lucas Glover
          39. Matt Jones
          40. Sergio Garcia
          41. Cameron Tringale
          42. Branden Grace
          43. Keegan Bradley
          44. Russell Henley
          45. Paul Casey
          46. Webb Simpson
          47. Emiliano Grillo
          48. Lee Westwood
          49. Jhonattan Vegas
          50. Charl Schwartzel
          51. Chris Kirk
          52. Cameron Champ
          53. Kevin Streelman
          54. Maverick McNealy
          55. Ryan Palmer
          56. Hudson Swafford
          57. Patton Kizzire
          58. Phil Mickelson
          59. Matthew Wolff
          60. Matt Fitzpatrick
          61. Aaron Wise
          62. Sebastian Munoz
          63. Tyrrell Hatton
          64. Talor Gooch
          65. Martin Laird
          66. Shane Lowry
          67. Mackenzie Hughes
          68. Robert Streb
          69. Troy Merritt
          70. J.T. Poston
          71. Bubba Watson
          72. Harold Varner III
          73. Seamus Power
          74. Brandon Hagy
          75. Andrew Putnam
          76. Erik van Rooyen
          77. Joel Dahmen
          78. Adam Long
          79. Ian Poulter
          80. Harry Higgs
          81. Wyndham Clark
          82. Adam Scott
          83. Peter Malnati
          84. Lanto Griffin
          85. Brian Stuard
          86. Doug Ghim
          87. Henrik Norlander
          88. Doc Redman
          89. Brian Gay
          90. Kramer Hickok
          91. Alex Noren
          92. Roger Sloan
          93. Hank Lebioda
          94. Tyler McCumber
          95. Brendon Todd
          96. Adam Hadwin
          97. Denny McCarthy
          98. Brendan Steele
          99. Sepp Straka
          100. Brandt Snedeker
          101. Keith Mitchell
          102. Luke List
          103. Adam Schenk
          104. Garrick Higgo
          105. James Hahn
          106. Russell Knox
          107. Matt Wallace
          108. Tom Hoge
          109. Sam Ryder
          110. Jason Day
          111. Pat Perez
          112. Matthew NeSmith
          113. Zach Johnson
          114. Gary Woodland
          115. Kyle Stanley
          116. Scott Piercy
          117. Richy Werenski
          118. C.T. Pan
          119. Chez Reavie
          120. Matt Kuchar
          121. Anirban Lahiri
          122. Dylan Frittelli
          123. Brice Garnett
          124. Scott Stallings
          125. Chesson Hadley