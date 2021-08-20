JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Tropical Storm Henri could have an impact on the Northern Trust golf tournament, and the PGA Tour will decide Saturday based on the weather forecast if it will postpone the final round until Monday.

The weather is not expected to impact Saturday's third round at Liberty National, so players will go off the first tee in twosomes.

"We will evaluate the track of Henri throughout the day [Saturday] and expect to issue the plan and schedule for the final round by late afternoon,'' the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Henri is not currently predicted to have any effect on the forecast for Monday. Depending on the forecasted track of the storm, it is possible that the final round may be rescheduled for Monday.''

The PGA Tour's bylaws stipulate that every effort be made to play 72 holes, so it is unlikely the event would be shortened unless weather were poor enough to take it past Tuesday.

Next week's event, the BMW Championship outside of Baltimore, is about 200 miles away.