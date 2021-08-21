JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The final round of the Northern Trust tournament is being postponed until Monday because of the threat of Hurricane Henri.

The PGA Tour announced Saturday afternoon that there would be no golf Sunday at Liberty National, site of the first FedEx Cup playoff event. Any damage to the golf course will be assessed Sunday, with tee times for the final round announced in the afternoon.

"Based on the projected path of Tropical Storm Henri and the Tropical Storm Warning that has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for the area where the Northern Trust is located, there will be no play on Sunday," the tour said in a statement.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Saturday morning upgrading Henri from a tropical storm to a hurricane.

PGA Tour's bylaws require 72 holes to be completed for a tournament to be official, and if play were not possible, the tour could decide to finish the event on Tuesday. The next playoff event, the BMW Championship, begins Thursday outside Baltimore.

Although the tour has not said, it is likely that the final round will see threesomes go off both the first and 10th tees to complete play earlier. The tour said tee times would not begin before 7:30 a.m. ET.