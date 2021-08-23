Patrick Reed is recovering in a Houston hospital after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, according to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.

Reed released a statement to Lewis, saying he is on the road to recovery, and that he looks forward to returning to the golf course once he is cleared by the doctors to go home.

He has been treated at The Houston Methodist Hospital and as a result, will not play in the BMW Championship, scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Reed had already withdrawn from The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, due to an ankle injury. He also withdrew from the Wyndham Championship the previous week, although it is believed to have been for a different reason, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig.

Reed is vying for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, currently sitting at No. 9 in the rankings. The BMW Championship would have been the last chance for Reed to move into the top-six, which would give him an automatic qualification on the team.

Missing that tournament, Reed will have to hope to be chosen as one of the six Captain's pick by Steve Stricker. Reed has played in three Ryder Cups with a 7-3-2 record in 12 matches. He's currently ranked 17th in the world and 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings.