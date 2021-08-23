        <
          Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

          The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the weather-delayed Northern Trust finally came to an end Monday evening, only 70 advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the big $15 million payday.

          Here are the 70 players who are still in the FedEx Cup playoffs:

          1. Tony Finau
          2. Jon Rahm
          3. Cameron Smith
          4. Patrick Cantlay
          5. Justin Thomas
          6. Collin Morikawa
          7. Jordan Spieth
          8. Harris English
          9. Bryson DeChambeau
          10. Abraham Ancer
          11. Louis Oosthuizen
          12. Sam Burns
          13. Xander Schauffele
          14. Viktor Hovland
          15. Brooks Koepka
          16. Hideki Matsuyama
          17. Jason Kokrak
          18. Kevin Na
          19. Stewart Cink
          20. Corey Conners
          21. Joaquin Niemann
          22. Dustin Johnson
          23. Daniel Berger
          24. Scottie Scheffler
          25. Sungjae Im
          26. Patrick Reed
          27. Billy Horschel
          28. Rory McIlroy
          29. Charley Hoffman
          30. Max Homa
          31. Kevin Kisner
          32. Keegan Bradley
          33. Si Woo Kim
          34. Cameron Tringale
          35. Marc Leishman
          36. Cam Davis
          37. K.H. Lee
          38. Carlos Ortiz
          39. Brian Harman
          40. Hudson Swafford
          41. Lucas Glover
          42. Matt Jones
          43. Alex Noren
          44. Sergio Garcia
          45. Erik van Rooyen
          46. Lee Westwood
          47. Shane Lowry
          48. Tom Hoge
          49. Cameron Champ
          50. Russell Henley
          51. Branden Grace
          52. Webb Simpson
          53. Maverick McNealy
          54. Paul Casey
          55. Emiliano Grillo
          56. Harold Varner III
          57. Robert Streb
          58. Aaron Wise
          59. Sebastian Munoz
          60. Chris Kirk
          61. Jhonattan Vegas
          62. Charl Schwartzel
          63. Keith Mitchell
          64. Kevin Streelman
          65. Mackenzie Hughes
          66. Patton Kizzire
          67. Talor Gooch
          68. Ryan Palmer
          69. Harry Higgs
          70. Phil Mickelson