Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the weather-delayed Northern Trust finally came to an end Monday evening, only 70 advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the big $15 million payday.

Here are the 70 players who are still in the FedEx Cup playoffs:

1. Tony Finau

2. Jon Rahm

3. Cameron Smith

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Justin Thomas

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Jordan Spieth

8. Harris English

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Abraham Ancer

11. Louis Oosthuizen

12. Sam Burns

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Jason Kokrak

18. Kevin Na

19. Stewart Cink

20. Corey Conners

21. Joaquin Niemann

22. Dustin Johnson

23. Daniel Berger

24. Scottie Scheffler

25. Sungjae Im

26. Patrick Reed

27. Billy Horschel

28. Rory McIlroy

29. Charley Hoffman

30. Max Homa

31. Kevin Kisner

32. Keegan Bradley

33. Si Woo Kim

34. Cameron Tringale

35. Marc Leishman

36. Cam Davis

37. K.H. Lee

38. Carlos Ortiz

39. Brian Harman

40. Hudson Swafford

41. Lucas Glover

42. Matt Jones

43. Alex Noren

44. Sergio Garcia

45. Erik van Rooyen

46. Lee Westwood

47. Shane Lowry

48. Tom Hoge

49. Cameron Champ

50. Russell Henley

51. Branden Grace

52. Webb Simpson

53. Maverick McNealy

54. Paul Casey

55. Emiliano Grillo

56. Harold Varner III

57. Robert Streb

58. Aaron Wise

59. Sebastian Munoz

60. Chris Kirk

61. Jhonattan Vegas

62. Charl Schwartzel

63. Keith Mitchell

64. Kevin Streelman

65. Mackenzie Hughes

66. Patton Kizzire

67. Talor Gooch

68. Ryan Palmer

69. Harry Higgs

70. Phil Mickelson