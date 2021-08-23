Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the weather-delayed Northern Trust finally came to an end Monday evening, only 70 advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the big $15 million payday.
Here are the 70 players who are still in the FedEx Cup playoffs:
1. Tony Finau
2. Jon Rahm
3. Cameron Smith
4. Patrick Cantlay
5. Justin Thomas
6. Collin Morikawa
7. Jordan Spieth
8. Harris English
9. Bryson DeChambeau
10. Abraham Ancer
11. Louis Oosthuizen
12. Sam Burns
13. Xander Schauffele
14. Viktor Hovland
15. Brooks Koepka
16. Hideki Matsuyama
17. Jason Kokrak
18. Kevin Na
19. Stewart Cink
20. Corey Conners
21. Joaquin Niemann
22. Dustin Johnson
23. Daniel Berger
24. Scottie Scheffler
25. Sungjae Im
26. Patrick Reed
27. Billy Horschel
28. Rory McIlroy
29. Charley Hoffman
30. Max Homa
31. Kevin Kisner
32. Keegan Bradley
33. Si Woo Kim
34. Cameron Tringale
35. Marc Leishman
36. Cam Davis
37. K.H. Lee
38. Carlos Ortiz
39. Brian Harman
40. Hudson Swafford
41. Lucas Glover
42. Matt Jones
43. Alex Noren
44. Sergio Garcia
45. Erik van Rooyen
46. Lee Westwood
47. Shane Lowry
48. Tom Hoge
49. Cameron Champ
50. Russell Henley
51. Branden Grace
52. Webb Simpson
53. Maverick McNealy
54. Paul Casey
55. Emiliano Grillo
56. Harold Varner III
57. Robert Streb
58. Aaron Wise
59. Sebastian Munoz
60. Chris Kirk
61. Jhonattan Vegas
62. Charl Schwartzel
63. Keith Mitchell
64. Kevin Streelman
65. Mackenzie Hughes
66. Patton Kizzire
67. Talor Gooch
68. Ryan Palmer
69. Harry Higgs
70. Phil Mickelson