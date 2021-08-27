OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Phil Mickelson has never been shy about sharing his opinion, particularly when it comes to the USGA, golf's governing body, and he decided to tweak his old foil yet again on Friday, going on Twitter and ripping the organization based on the speculation it plans to limit the length of drivers to 46 inches.

"Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches," Mickelson wrote. "This is PATHETIC. 1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn't allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years, our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun."

Mickelson, who uses a 47-inch driver, has grown fond of using Twitter over the past several years to crack jokes, tweak other players, promote partnerships and speak directly to fans in a candid, unfiltered manner. He's been open about the fact that he sometimes uses the app just to combat boredom and amuse himself. But on Friday, for reasons unknown, he turned the cannons on the USGA, calling the organization "amateurs" and declaring that "logic isn't their strong suit" in a series of replies.

The USGA didn't immediately respond to ESPN when asked for comment.

The 51-year-old Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history this season, capturing the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in May, the sixth major of his Hall of Fame career.

But his complicated relationship with the USGA has been one of the most indelible aspects of his career. He's finished 2nd at the U.S. Open six times, most recently in 2013, and criticized the organization countless times along the way, including during the final round at Merion in 2013, seeking out Mike Davis to rip the set-up of the third hole.

Mickelson also found himself in the middle of a storm of his own creation at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock when he slapped a moving ball as it was running off the 13th green. The USGA considered disqualifying him, but ultimately assessed him a two-stroke penalty.