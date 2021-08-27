South Africa's Dean Burmester carded 65 to take the lead at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Friday.

Burmester carded a superb bogey-free 5-under-par 65 to claim a two-shot lead at the at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

"I've played well both days, today I was just solid," the South African said"I didn't get off to the best of starts, but holed a nice 10-footer on the first for par. You need those momentum ones, that just set the tone for the day.

"I putted beautifully again today. The greens were a little trickier this afternoon, I think it will be more of the same on the weekend. I'm very happy with today."

Bermster, who is world No. 97, is aiming for his third career European Tour victory, with his last Tour win coming at Tshwane Open in South Africa in 2017.

England's Andy Sullivan is tied for second place alongside Belgium's Thomas Detry at 10 under, while Italy's Renato Paratore sits three shots off the pace in fourth place.