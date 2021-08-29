Golf memorabilia continues to rise in popularity, especially anything related to Tiger Woods. Golden Age Golf Auctions saw that trend on Sunday, when its auction closed and Woods' 2002 Scotty Cameron backup putter sold for a record $393,300.

Scotty Cameron produced backup putters for Woods to practice with and test out and produced only one or two backups each year they worked together.

Ryan Carey, co-owner of Golden Age Golf Auctions, said it is believed that there are approximately only seven genuine red dot backup putters that exist today. This particular putter, a Newport II 2002 model, was never used in tournament play but was owned and handled by Woods. It is believed to be the most expensive golf club ever sold.

The auction house also sold a 2001 Newport II in September 2020 for $155,000.

Woods' backup putter wasn't the highest-priced piece of memorabilia from the auction, however.

Gary Player's 1974 Masters trophy was the most expensive lot, selling for $523,483.20 with the buyer's premium. That is believed to be the second-highest price paid for a piece of golf memorabilia overall, second to a Horton Smith Masters Tournament green jacket sold in 2013 for $682,000.

The auction house also sold a 1904 Olympic games golf trophy won by Warren Wood for $493,777.20. That was the last year golf was played in the Olympics until it returned to the Games in 2016. Carey believes there are only six known trophies to exist, and four are in museums.