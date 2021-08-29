The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship and finale of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The top 125 players made the FedEx Cup playoffs. After the first event, the Northern Trust, the field was cut down to 70 players. After this week's BMW Championship, won by Patrick Cantlay in an epic playoff over Bryson DeChambeau, only 30 advance to the season-ending Tour Championship, where the winner will get the big $15 million payday.

Reminder: The Tour Championship is played with a staggered leaderboard based on where each player stands on the points list.

So who's still got a chance? Here's the list of the 30 players who advanced, where they stand and the score at which they will start the Tour Championship:

1. Patrick Cantlay (10 under)

2. Tony Finau (8 under)

3. Bryson DeChambeau (7 under)

4. Jon Rahm (6 under)

5. Cameron Smith (5 under)

6. Justin Thomas (4 under)

7. Harris English (4 under)

8. Abraham Ancer (4 under)

9. Jordan Spieth (4 under)

10. Sam Burns (4 under)

11. Collin Morikawa (3 under)

12. Sungjae Im (3 under)

13. Viktor Hovland (3 under)

14. Louis Oosthuizen (3 under)

15. Dustin Johnson (3 under)

16. Rory McIlroy (2 under)

17. Xander Schauffele (2 under)

18. Jason Kokrak (2 under)

19. Kevin Na (2 under)

20. Brooks Koepka (2 under)

21. Corey Conners (1 under)

22. Hideki Matsuyama (1 under)

23. Stewart Cink (1 under)

24. Joaquin Niemann (1 under)

25. Scottie Scheffler (1 under)

26. Daniel Berger (Even)

27. Erik van Rooyen (Even)

28. Sergio Garcia (Even)

29. Billy Horschel (Even)

30. Patrick Reed (Even)