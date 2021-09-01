        <
          Rory McIlroy pays tribute to fellow Tour Championship winner Happy Gilmore

          6:00 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
          This year marks a major milestone for the Tour Championship: The 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore's storied victory.

          That's right, it has already been 25 years since one of the greatest performances of our generation, er -- since the fictional character from Adam Sandler's 1996 cult classic "Happy Gilmore" won the season-ending Tour Championship.

          For those in need of a refresher, Gilmore overcame a four-stroke deficit on the back nine to defeat his greatest rival Shooter McGavin. The win cemented Gilmore's meteoric rise from a failed hockey player with a powerful slapshot -- something that translated surprisingly well into his unorthodox yet effective putting style -- to a bona fide star.

          It was a uniquely special moment for Gilmore, whose journey to the gold jacket was marred with controversy (he once engaged in a public fistfight with beloved TV presenter Bob Barker during a celebrity pro-am tournament), as he was playing in honor of his mentor, the late, great Chubbs Peterson.

          On Wednesday, to recognize the 25-year milestone of his achievement, fellow Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy presented a commemorative inscription.

          McIlroy also delivered a heartfelt tribute to Gilmore (Sandler? Trying not to break character here). The enigmatic retired golfer was quick to reply with a warm message of his own.

          Pro tip, Rory: Just say no to the 9th green at nine.