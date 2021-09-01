Rory McIlroy pays tribute to fellow Tour Championship winner Happy Gilmore

Rory McIlroy sympathizes with Bryson DeChambeau following the taunting he's received from fans in recent tournaments. (1:23)

This year marks a major milestone for the Tour Championship: The 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore's storied victory.

That's right, it has already been 25 years since one of the greatest performances of our generation, er -- since the fictional character from Adam Sandler's 1996 cult classic "Happy Gilmore" won the season-ending Tour Championship.

For those in need of a refresher, Gilmore overcame a four-stroke deficit on the back nine to defeat his greatest rival Shooter McGavin. The win cemented Gilmore's meteoric rise from a failed hockey player with a powerful slapshot -- something that translated surprisingly well into his unorthodox yet effective putting style -- to a bona fide star.

It was a uniquely special moment for Gilmore, whose journey to the gold jacket was marred with controversy (he once engaged in a public fistfight with beloved TV presenter Bob Barker during a celebrity pro-am tournament), as he was playing in honor of his mentor, the late, great Chubbs Peterson.

On Wednesday, to recognize the 25-year milestone of his achievement, fellow Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy presented a commemorative inscription.

"Gold Jacket. Green Jacket. Who gives a ... "



A gift from @McIlroyRory to our 1996 champion, Happy Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/lfkUBdxlWb — TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) September 1, 2021

McIlroy also delivered a heartfelt tribute to Gilmore (Sandler? Trying not to break character here). The enigmatic retired golfer was quick to reply with a warm message of his own.

Love you Rory. Thanks for the kind words. Look forward to playing with you all real soon. https://t.co/HhRLqvFfft — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 1, 2021

Pro tip, Rory: Just say no to the 9th green at nine.