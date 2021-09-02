Brooks Koepka makes a birdie with a butterfly

Michael Collins reports on why the PGA tour is kicking out fans who are calling Bryson DeChambeau 'Brooksy' after his rival Brooks Koepka. (1:21)

A Brooks Koepka moment that doesn't actually include Bryson DeChambeau? Well, yes, that is possible.

On Thursday, during the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship, the final stop in the $15-million-for-the-winner FedEx Cup playoffs, Koepka got off to a hot start. And he needed it. Given the staggered start -- Koepka opened this event at 2 under, eight shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay -- Koepka had some ground to make up. He rolled in one on the second and another at the sixth.

But it was the birdie at the ninth to close out a front-side 32 that drew the most attention -- and not just by the people watching at East Lake Golf Club. Koepka's 29-footer had an interested spectator who got a little closer than everybody else. Take a look at the butterfly as it follows the ball home:

There are no reports of the butterfly causing any trouble or shouting "Brooksy" after the birdie putt disappeared into the hole.