ATLANTA -- Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after sustaining an injury to his left wrist when hitting a tree root on the 10th hole at East Lake Golf Club. He played two more holes before pulling out.

Koepka, who was tied for 25th in the strokes-altered Tour Championship FedEx Cup playoff final, was 3 over par for his round when he withdrew. He will receive last-place FedEx Cup bonus money of $395,000.

"Same wrist I had issues with in '17 and '18 so I'm just making sure it's all good,'' Koepka said.

The four-time major winner missed the Masters in 2018 due to wrist problems but defended his U.S. Open title two months later. He also won the PGA Championship that year.

Ranked 10th in the world, Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February and had been on a good run of success prior to the FedEx Cup playoffs. He tied for second at the PGA Championship, tied for fourth at the U.S. Open, tied for fifth at the Travelers and tied for sixth at The Open. He entered the Tour Championship tied for 16th in the FedEx standings.

Koepka earned one of the six automatic qualifying spots for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 24.