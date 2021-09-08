Steve Stricker completed his U.S. Ryder team on Wednesday by naming Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler to the 12-mean team.

The U.S. captain made the announcement at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Haven, Wisconsin. The 43rd Ryder Cup begins at the site Sept. 24.

Past U.S. Ryder Cup players in contention who were not chosen were Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

The U.S. team had six players automatically qualify via a points process that began in 2019 -- Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Finau, Schauffele, Spieth and English were the next four players in the points race.

The U.S. team will have six Ryder Cup rookies: Schauffele, English, Berger, Scheffler, Cantlay and Morikawa.

Stricker and the PGA of America changed the process when the Ryder Cup was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting to have just six automatic qualifiers and six picks.

The European Team, captained by Ireland's Padraig Harrington, will have nine automatic qualifiers at the conclusion of this week's BMW PGA Championship outside of London. Harrington will make his three at-large selections following the final round.