Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg claimed the lead on Day 2 at the Dutch Open on Thursday after he set a new course record at the Bernardus Golf, carding a a superb 7-under-par 64.

The 35-year-old got off to a solid start, making three birdies without loss on the front nine before firing three consecutive birdies at the turn. He heads into the weekend at 12 under.

"There were ups and downs out there. I hit some good and bad shots, but my putter is really smoking hot," Broberg said after the round. "I have been struggling all year with injuries. It's nice to play well again, but it's golf... just take one shot at a time."

Belgium's Thomas Detry sits tied in second place at 11 under alongside Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde.

Meanwhile, overnight joint-leaders Maximilian Kieffer and Niall Kearney both shot 3-under on Thursday and move to third place.